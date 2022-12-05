Passengers evacuated through railway tunnel in Hong Kong after services disrupted by fault on MTR train







Passengers were forced to evacuate through a railway tunnel on Monday morning after Hong Kong’s MTR Corporation announced services had been disrupted on the Tseung Kwan O line due to an equipment fault on a train. Photos show passengers walking along the tracks guided by an MTR employee towards Tseung Kwan O station. A source said couplings connecting two compartments of a train travelling from Lohas Park station to Tseung Kwan O station had twisted and failed to function at about 8.30am. “The train suddenly emitted a very loud bumpy sound before it halted and the electricity went out. We suspect the train hit something again,” the insider said. Train operations were suspended from Tiu Keng Leng station to and from Po Lam station and the company arranged for shuttle buses to run between stops affected. The service from North Point station to and from Tiu Keng Leng station was running at five-minute intervals. Passenger Sun Yeung said the train stopped suddenly and he saw people in the compartment fall to the ground. “We were waiting inside the train for about 20 minutes before the MTR staff evacuated us from the front of the train,” Yeung said. A train partially derailed at Yau Ma Tei Station last month after hitting a displaced metal fence next to the track. Several doors were ripped off the train as it pulled into the station, leading to services being suspended along much of the Tsuen Wan line for the rest of the day. More to follow …







