Park Lane, Dorsett among Hong Kong hotels offering half-price, long-stay packages to attract guests who need to quarantine







Some hotels in Hong Kong are offering long-stay packages at half the normal rate to attract bookings from guests who need to be quarantined upon arrival from abroad.Hotel occupancy rates have plummeted across Asia as confirmed cases of Covid-19 infections have spread across the world, leading to widespread shutdowns and travel restrictions. In Hong Kong, hotel occupancy dropped from 56.2 per cent in January to 22.8 per cent in the first three weeks of March, according to data analytics firm STR…







Source link