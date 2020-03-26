close
Pangolins may not have passed coronavirus on to humans, say Chinese scientists

Pangolins are unlikely to have been the hosts that passed the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 on to humans, Chinese researchers said, adding that the search should focus on wild animals that share their habitats.The endangered mammals, also known as scaly anteaters, have been identified as a possible intermediate host after a series of papers highlighted the close relationship between Sars-CoV-2, as the coronavirus is known, and similar viruses found in pangolins.But a team led by Zhang…



