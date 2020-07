Pamela O’Rourke Selected as a 2020 Most Admired CEO Honoree by Houston…





Pamela Chambers O’Rourke, Founder and CEO of ICON Information Consultants, LP, has been named as a 2020 Most Admired CEO Honoree, an award which honors outstanding and admirable Houston-area CEOs.

(PRWeb July 13, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/pamela_orourke_selected_as_a_2020_most_admired_ceo_honoree_by_houston_business_journal/prweb17249459.htm





