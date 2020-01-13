Pakistan court sets aside death sentence handed to former ruler Pervez Musharraf







A court in Pakistan on Monday annulled the death sentence handed to former military ruler Pervez Musharraf, ruling that the special court which had found him guilty of treason last year was unconstitutional.The original ruling had marked the first time a former leader of the armed forces had faced such a sentence for treason in Pakistan, where the military maintains a strong influence and senior officers are often considered immune from prosecution.It caused a wave of controversy, with…







