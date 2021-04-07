Pakistan considers Afghan Taliban as friendly, US Congress

NATIVE AMERICAN (P)Pakistan considers Afghan Taliban as friendly, US CongressNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by admin on April 7, 2021 add comment 11 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest … per a new report by US Congress, Pakistan's security establishment … Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Realistic ambitions for US alliance system in Asia next article Transtector Launches NEW DC Rack Mount Power Distribution Units The author admin you might also like Big day for NM candidates for US Congress LIVE: White House holds 11:15 a.m. press briefing with press secretary Jen Psaki, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo Joe Biden is not planning to solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict White House: No Vaccine Credential Required Amy Acton passes on 2022 U.S. Senate run Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email