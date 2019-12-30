Pair who tried to steal ‘lucky’ bricks from Great Wall of China get trapped on freezing cliff face







Two young men who tried to steal bricks from the Great Wall of China to improve the feng shui in their homes got stuck on a snow-covered mountain and had to call for help, according to local media reports.The duo, who believed the bricks would bring good luck when placed at home, got lost while crossing the mountain in Beijing’s Huairou district, near the Mutianyu section of the wall, the local authorities told the Beijing Evening News.The pair, aged 20 and 26, were found trapped on a cliff…







