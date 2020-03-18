Owner of Hong Kong money changer stores suspected of HK$9 million scam







Hong Kong law enforcers were on Wednesday searching for the owner of a string of money changers’ shops suspected of swindling HK$9 million from more than 150 people.They had already suspended two licences belonging to the woman, to run the seven shops in Mong Kok, Sham Shui Po and Cheung Sha Wan, after one of her outlets failed to transfer cash into its clients’ bank accounts in mainland China.She is suspected of having pocketed the cash.Customs officers were also investigating whether another…







Source link