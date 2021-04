Set to debut the launch of Series 1 On April 12th 2021 exclusively on Blockparty.co, Overpriced.™ comes from the minds behind the acclaimed creative agency Impossible Brief and the famed electronic…

(PRWeb April 08, 2021)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/overpriced_designer_nft_clothing_brand_partners_with_blockparty_co_aims_to_become_the_premier_fashion_brand_for_the_crypto_generation/prweb17845883.htm





Source link