Over six months of protests, Hong Kong’s leaders may have been ‘too simple, too naive’





The troubles in Hong Kong are rooted in the failure to successfully prosecute the South Korean farmers who brought the city to a standstill when it hosted the World Trade Organisation ministerial conferences in 2005. Of the more than 1,000 activists arrested, only 14 were ever charged and none were convicted. The soft-handed approach undermined the authority of the Hong Kong police.In the aftermath of the failed WTO prosecutions, Hong Kong activists became more radical in the lead-up to the…







Source link