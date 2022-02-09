Oscar nomination for film about India all-women news team that reports on lowest caste and rural poor







The pioneering team at an all-women, rural news organisation in northern India say they are ecstatic after a documentary film on their crusading reporting, especially around the hardships faced by lower caste communities, won an Oscar nomination on Tuesday.Writing with Fire, a 93-minute film about the women behind the online news outlet Khabar Lahariya – meaning News Waves in Hindi – was nominated in the Best Documentary Feature category for this year’s Academy Awards.Film follows success of…







