ORPALIS comprehensive PDF and image processing suite of SDK for desktop, Web, and Cloud development now include 2D MaxiCode barcode reading and writing features for more than a hundred file formats.

(PRWeb January 13, 2022)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/orpalis_imaging_releases_reading_and_writing_support_for_2d_maxicode_in_its_barcode_sdk/prweb18432184.htm





