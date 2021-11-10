Original Apple computer hand-built by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak sells for US$400,000







An original Apple computer, hand-built by company founders Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak 45 years ago, sold for US$400,000 at auction in the United States on Tuesday.The functioning Apple-1, the great-great-grandfather of today’s sleek chrome-and-glass MacBooks, had been expected to fetch up to US$600,000 when it went under the hammer in California.The so-called “Chaffey College” Apple-1 is one of only 200 made by Jobs and Wozniak at the very start of the company’s odyssey from garage start-up…







Source link