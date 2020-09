OPPO Launches ColorOS 11 Globally with Rich Customization in the Android 11 Rollout’s First Wave







Intellasia East Asia News

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The world-leading smartphone brand OPPO held the global launch for its all-new ColorOS 11 today via an online press conference, making history as one of the first OEMs&nb…





Source link