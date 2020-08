Open Infrastructure Summit Goes Virtual, Showcases Diverse Use Cases…





Following a series of successful virtual OpenDev events in July, the OpenStack Foundation will host the fall 2020 Open Infrastructure Summit virtually.

(PRWeb August 03, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/open_infrastructure_summit_goes_virtual_showcases_diverse_use_cases_for_more_than_30_open_source_projects/prweb17299167.htm





Source link