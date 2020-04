Secure provider of online assessment services strives to help educators to rapidly deploy remote testing and examinations without compromising academic integrity.

(PRWeb April 10, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/online_assessment_platform_examshield_offers_special_pricing_to_schools_universities_affected_by_covid_19_closures/prweb17036164.htm





Source link