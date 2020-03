Omron boosts capabilities of its mobile robot family with…





Industrial automation solutions pioneer Omron Automation Americas announces the release of a brand-new software package designed to simplify integration, maximize reliability and support flexibility…

(PRWeb March 30, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/omron_boosts_capabilities_of_its_mobile_robot_family_with_next_generation_software/prweb17010387.htm





Source link