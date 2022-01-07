close
Omicron: pro-Beijing camp closes ranks over birthday party scandal, shifts blame to Cathay Pacific for letting in variant, as questions emerge over Carrie Lam’s political future

Hong Kong’s pro-establishment politicians have closed ranks in defending top officials caught in the scandal over a birthday banquet where they were exposed to at least two coronavirus patients, arguing there is no need for the most high-profile partygoer home affairs minister Caspar Tsui Ying-wai to resign.Instead, they directed their wrath at Cathay Pacific crews who triggered the current wave of Omicron infections by flouting home isolation rules and transport minister Frank Chan Fan whom…



