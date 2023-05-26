close
Oklahoma Legislature Overrides Governor Stitt’s Veto of Native Regalia Bill

OKLAHOMA CITY—Yesterday, the Oklahoma Legislature overrode Governor Kevin Stitt’s veto of a tribal regalia bill that will protect American Indian students’ right to wear regalia at graduations.
