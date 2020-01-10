Off-duty Hong Kong police officer foils brazen daylight robbery after three suspects snatch bag containing HK$200,000







An off-duty police sergeant foiled a brazen daylight robbery in a busy Hong Kong shopping district on Friday, after three masked assailants assaulted a man and stole HK$200,000.Police managed to arrest two of the would-be robbers, while a third eventually escaped empty-handed after a chase along Nathan Road in Mong Kok.A bag carrying the cash was recovered at the scene of the lunchtime incident.As of 3pm, police were still searching for the third suspect, who was wearing a face mask and cap at…







Source link