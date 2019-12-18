Obama Alumni Backs Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Is This Another Hint At His Pick?





Hundreds of Barack Obama’s former campaign and administration members may have brought us one step closer to possibly figuring out who the former president will be supporting as the Democratic nominee to go against Donald Trump. Obama has managed to safely steer clear of publicly declaring his choice, although a recent speaking engagement at the Singapore Expo on Monday seemingly narrowed down the options as he revealed that he thinks a woman would be the best choice, according to a report via CNN.

“Now women, I just want you to know; you are not perfect, but what I can say pretty indisputably is that you’re better than us (men),” Obama said. “I’m absolutely confident that for two years, if every nation on Earth was run by women, you would see a significant improvement across the board on just about everything … living standards and outcomes.”

On Tuesday, NewsOne attempted to read between the lines, pointing out that while Obama has yet to name drop, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s values seem to align with the policies Obama proposed during his time in office.

Warren released a statement on Wednesday confirming that hundreds of veterans of the former president’s campaigns and administration have endorsed her to be the next commander-in-chief. “I am grateful to have the support of these Obama campaign and fellow White House and administration alumni,” she said. “Their work to elect President Obama and carry out his ambitious agenda over the course of eight years changed what we know is possible in American politics. I am honored to stand beside them, and with their support, we will win in 2020 and make government work for all people, not just those at the top.”

According to a report from USA Today, a survey was conducted to determine which of the past presidents have the most influence on Democratic voters. The survey found that “two-thirds named former president Obama, who moved out of the White House almost three years ago.” However, despite Obama’s substantial influence, it is still unclear which candidate will be victorious on Nov. 3, 2020.

It’s also important to note that if the choice Obama alum have made is any indication of who he will choose, that also means that he will not be endorsing his former vice president Joe Biden, who is leading in the polls. Biden has revealed that he is not expecting an endorsement from Obama. He told Politico earlier this month, “No, because everyone knows I’m close with him. I don’t need an Obama endorsement.”

As previously reported, Warren is polling in third place as she trails behind Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

If you’re still uncertain, the sixth Democratic presidential debate might provide some clarity. It will air on Thursday at 8 p.m. EDT.

