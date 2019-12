Open Access Technology International, Inc. (OATI) announces the 2019 completion of the SOC 1 examination, demonstrating our dedication to maintaining effective processes and offering transparency to…

(PRWeb December 30, 2019)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/oati_fulfills_soc_1_examination_standards_for_fourteenth_consecutive_year/prweb16808928.htm





Source link