NYPD Allows Racist Cop To Quit After Terrorizing Black Woman And Her Family





A year-and-a-half after racist NYPD officer Michael Reynolds barged into a Black Tennessee woman’s home spewing insults, calling her and her sons the N-word and threatening to harm them, he has resigned “effective immediately.”

The 26-year-old was renting an Airbnb for a friend’s bachelor party when the heinous event took place in July 2018, according to a report from the Tennessean. The now-former NYPD officer received a mere slap on the wrist and a couple of weeks in jail after attacking Conese Halliburton and her four sons.

The outlet said that Reynolds began “kicking in the front door of [Halliburton’s next door] 12 South-area home and charging in in the middle of the night. Video surveillance taken from a neighbor’s RING camera showed Reynolds screaming and threatening the family and using racial slurs.”

Surveillance footage also captured Reynolds yelling, “Try to shoot me, I’ll break every bone in your f—ing neck, you f—ing n—.”

Despite these crystal-clear threats, he was sentenced to 15 days in jail and three years’ probation after pleading no contest to four misdemeanors.

Reynolds apologized for his egregious actions, citing alcohol as his excuse. “I’m sorry,” he testified in court, according to The New York Times. “I made a mistake. I consumed too much alcohol.” He also claims to have no recollection of the incident because he had been drinking too much.

Following his short stint in jail, Reynolds was still employed by the NYPD and placed on “modified” duty.

The NYPD’s reprehensible attempt at addressing Reynolds’ racist and violent behavior resulted in a petition calling for him to be fired. The Change.org petition that once had 6,000 signatures now has nearly 13,000 signatures.

And most recently, activists gathered in Lower Manhattan on New Year’s Day demanding that the NYPD fire Reynolds, according to the New York Post.

According to Law and Crime, police said that Reynolds was informed on Monday that a disciplinary case was scheduled to begin on Thursday. Conveniently, or maybe not, Reynolds resigned from the NYPD on Thursday.

#BREAKING: NYPD confirms Officer Michael Reynolds has resigned from the department "effective immediately." Back in 2018, a Nashville woman says Reynolds kicked down the door of her home in 12 South, yelled racial slurs & threatened her family. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/wDnicdKpVY — Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowWKRN) January 2, 2020

His resignation prohibits him from receiving a pension or health benefits. He also will not be allowed to carry a firearm.

“His actions are wholly inconsistent with the values and standards the New York City Police Department expects and demands of its officers,” the NYPD said in a statement obtained by The New York Daily News.

This case bears distinct similarities to that of the Atatiana Jefferson case. Jefferson was shot and killed by Aaron Dean, a Fort Worth, Texas police officer, while in her home. Dean resigned from the department before he could be fired.

Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus said that Dean was going to be fired, but submitted his resignation before he could be terminated.

