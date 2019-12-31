NYE Powwow Canceled By Crow Tribe Due to Many Families That Have Lost Loved Ones

Published December 31, 2019

CROW AGENCY, Mont. — The Crow Tribe canceled the annual New Years Eve Powwow through the following statement released on Monday, December 30, 2019:

It is with deep consideration and respect to the many families that have lost loved ones, that this New Years Eve Powwow shall be cancelled.

After consultation with Tribal Elders, Tribal leadership has decided to cancel, the New Years Eve Powwow that was to be held at the Apsáalooke Events Center(multi-purpose facility) in Crow Agency, MT.

We ask that you continue to keep the Crow Tribe of Indians in prayer as we all move forward in to a New Year. Thank you for understanding our Nation’s decision to utilize culture to take care of our loved ones.