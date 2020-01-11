Notorious Hong Kong gangster Kwai Ping-hung to be released from prison this week, and will be immediately deported to United States







One of Hong Kong’s most notorious gangsters will be released from prison on Saturday after spending 16 years behind bars, the Post has learned.Kwai Ping-hung, the “King of Thieves” and once among the city’s most wanted, will be deported to the United States immediately afterwards. Hong Kong law enforcement officers are on high alert and have mapped out routes and security measures to escort the former crime lord to Hong Kong International Airport.The Post understands elite police officers from…







Source link