Northern Edge Navajo Casino Celebrates Eight-Year Anniversary



Published January 2, 2020

UPPER FRUITLAND, N.M. — The Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise (Navajo Gaming), proudly celebrates the eight-year anniversary of Northern Edge Navajo Casino Farmington, New Mexico. Anniversary festivities include celebrations Jan. 9, 16, 23 and 30, including a prize drawings and complimentary cake Sunday, Jan. 26. Navajo Gaming was established 12 years ago, and Northern Edge Casino was the third Navajo Gaming property launched after Fire Rock Casino and Flowing Water Casino.

“We say thank you to our host chapter Upper Fruitland, patrons and travelers to the Four Corners area that support Northern Edge Casino,” said Navajo Gaming Interim CEO Brian Parrish. “We greatly appreciate the support from our Farmington community, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and his administration along with the Speaker Seth Damon, 24th Navajo Nation Council and its committees, and our Gaming Board. We also express gratitude to our talented Northern Edge Casino team members, who through their dedication, professionalism and loyalty have created a welcoming atmosphere for guest and players who visit the Four Corners area.”

Northern Edge Navajo Casino opened Jan. 16, 2012, nestled in the Four Corners area between Mount Blanca, Mount Taylor, Mount Hesperus and the San Francisco Peaks.

Northern Edge Navajo Casino highlights from the past eight years include: