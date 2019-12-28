North Korean officials hold plenary meeting on key policies ahead of year-end deadline







North Korean leader Kim Jong-un convened a meeting of top ruling party officials on Saturday to discuss important policy matters ahead of the year-end deadline set by Kim for the United States, the state news agency said on Sunday.Kim, chairman of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK), guided the first-day session of the plenary meeting to discuss “important matters arising in the party building and activities and in the building of the state and national defence,” KCNA news agency said in a…







Source link