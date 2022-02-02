North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s wife appears in public for first time in 5 months







North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s wife, Ri Sol-ju, appeared in state media for the first time in nearly five months on Wednesday, as the ruling family has maintained a low profile during the coronavirus pandemic.Kim and Ri attended an art performance at the Mansudae Art Theatre in the capital Pyongyang celebrating the Lunar New Year holiday, the official KCNA news agency said.Ri was last seen publicly on September 9, when she joined her husband in visiting the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, which…







Source link