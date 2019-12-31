North Korean group hacked US, Japan, South Korean websites to wage cyberattacks on rights activists, says Microsoft







Microsoft has taken control of web domains owned by American, Japanese and South Korean targets that were hacked by a North Korea-based group to launch cyberattacks on human rights activists, researchers and others, the company said.The group, called Thallium, is believed to have targeted government employees, think tanks, university staff members and individuals working on nuclear proliferation issues, among others, Microsoft said on Monday.Most of the targets were based in the United States,…







Source link