close
ASIAN (E)

North Korea says Kim Jong-un, Donald Trump bromance not enough to return to talks

ASIAN (E) by admin on add comment 25 views
2f3f4a2c-3464-11ea-9400-58350050ee52_image_hires_193357.jpg




North Korea has received birthday greetings to its leader Kim Jong-un from US President Donald Trump, but their personal relationship is not enough for a return to talks, according to a statement published on Saturday by state news agency KCNA.The comments come against the backdrop of stalled denuclearisation talks following a flurry of diplomacy between the United States and North Korea in 2018 and early 2019.While Kim could personally like Trump, he would not lead his country on the basis of…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response