North Korea launches unidentified ballistic missile into ocean near Japan







North Korea fired at least one unidentified projectile into the ocean off its east coast, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Sunday, with Japan’s Ministry of Defense reporting that it appeared to be a ballistic missile.The ministry said that the missile did not land in Japanese territory or its exclusive economic zone.“We will continue to do our utmost to collect, analyse, and monitor information,” the ministry said in a statement on Twitter.If confirmed as a ballistic missile, it…







