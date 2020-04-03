close
ASIAN (E)

North Korea insists it has no coronavirus cases, thanks to shutting borders, containment

ASIAN (E) by admin on add comment 30 views
a5663338-754f-11ea-ab8f-988daf8efd6f_image_hires_104138.jpg




North Korea remains totally free of the coronavirus, a senior health official in Pyongyang has insisted, despite mounting scepticism overseas as known cases of infection topped 1 million worldwide.The already isolated, nuclear-armed North quickly shut down its borders after the virus was first detected in neighbouring China, and imposed strict containment measures.Pak Myong Su, director of the anti-epidemic department of the North’s Central Emergency Anti-epidemic Headquarters, insisted that…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response