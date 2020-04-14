North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission Releases “Get Real” Video Message about COVID-19

Published April 14, 2020

BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission has released an important video urging North Dakota tribal citizens to do their part to stop the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus.

In a short message in an email, the Commission writes:

Hello Relatives,

We know that some of our People are not taking the coronavirus seriously. It’s here in North Dakota. It threatens all of us. North Dakota Tribal Leaders are very concerned.

Stay Home. Stay Connected. Stay Healthy.

The deadly novel coronavirus is spreading rapidly in Indian Country. The confirmed cases have now surpassed 1,000 cases throughout Indian Country.

Please watch this important video:

Covid-19 “Get Real” from Makoche Studios on Vimeo.