DSR Corporation announces that Nordic Semiconductor, a global leader in short range wireless and low power cellular IoT technologies, has joined the ZBOSS Open Initiative (ZOI), a community of…

(PRWeb April 01, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/nordic_semiconductor_joins_zboss_open_initiative_zoi_a_community_for_royalty_free_zigbee_pro_stack_software/prweb17014151.htm





Source link