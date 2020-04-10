'Nobody saw me': why are so many Native American women and girls trafficked?





Nearly a quarter of New Mexico’s trafficking victims are Native American – and women and girls are the least protected as the state struggles to address the problem

Eva was found at dusk in late December 2016, standing in an Albuquerque parking lot. The 15-year-old Navajo girl had been missing more than two weeks when her grandmother got a call from the Bernalillo county sheriff’s office – saying her silver Ford truck had been recovered.

“I don’t care about the truck, what about my granddaughter?” Heidi demanded.

