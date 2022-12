"No más caras azules": Acusan a Avatar 2 de apropiación indígena y piden boicotearla

Do NOT watch Avatar: The Way of Water

Join Natives & other Indigenous groups around the world in boycotting this horrible & racist film. Our cultures were appropriated in a harmful manner to satisfy some �� man’s savior complex.

No more Blueface!

Lakota people are powerful! pic.twitter.com/NmHVU565u3

— ��Asdzáá Tłʼéé honaaʼéí��(She/Her)�� (@asdza_tlehonaei)

