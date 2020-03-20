No, God Is Not Punishing Us With Coronavirus Because Of Gay Marriage





Now that we are in the midst of an alarming pandemic, many are wondering why God would do this to us … why now? We’ve been good, haven’t we?

Yes, there were times in the past when we deserved divine retribution. Floods, plagues and the deaths of our firstborn were ways by which God punished us for our evil ways.

Now, according to some men of the cloth, God is punishing us with the coronavirus because of gay marriage … and abortion rights.

Tennessee preacher Perry Stone suggested that the spread of the coronavirus was a response to the legalization of the “abomination” of equal marriage and abortion.

“So why is there a reckoning? I’m gonna explain it in these simple terms. There’s a reckoning because the courts of the land passed a law to take an infant’s life… and for marriage, that we have known it, to be changed into something we’ve never known,” said Stone.

I am not a preacher nor claim to be a religious scholar, but I’m suggesting God is punishing us with this vicious virus because we had the audacity to elect Donald Trump president.

I think the Lord became doubly upset when 52 Republican senators refused to do their sworn Constitutional duty and remove Trump from office.

Has there ever been a leader, like Trump, who is the walking embodiment of the seven deadly sins … pride, envy, gluttony, greed, lust, sloth, and wrath?

God is probably also ticked off that so many of his children are worshipping at the feet of Donald J. Trump. Have they forgotten their Ten Commandments? Specifically, God’s first commandment, “You shall have no other gods before Me”?

I fear we will not get over this fast-moving pandemic until the false idol, Trump, is removed from office. Until we are back to God’s good graces, I do not see an end to the needless suffering and death.

I must confess I attended religious instruction, religiously, as a youngster. So, I know a thing or two about how vindictive God can be.

