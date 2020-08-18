Nissin Foods to be added to Hang Seng Composite Index and Stock Connect





HONG KONG, Aug 18, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – Nissin Foods Company Limited (“Nissin Foods” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”; Stock code: 1475) is pleased to announce that the Group has been selected as a constituent of the following Hang Seng family of indices effective Monday, 7 September 2020.

1. Hang Seng Composite Index (“HSCI”)

2. Hang Seng Consumer Goods & Services Index (“HSCGSI”)

3. Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index (“HSHKI”)

4. Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong MidCap & SmallCap Index (“HSHKMS”)

5. Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong SmallCap Index (“HSHKS”)

6. Hang Seng SCHK Mainland China Companies Index (“HSSCMLC”)

7. Hang Seng SCHK ex-AH Companies Index (“HSSCNAH”)

HSCI offers a comprehensive Hong Kong market benchmark that covers approximately the top 95th percentile in terms of total market capitalisation of companies listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“SEHK”). HSHKI serves as a benchmark to reflect the overall performance of the securities listed in Hong Kong that are eligible for trading via the southbound trading link of Stock Connect.

Mr. Kiyotaka ANDO, Executive Director, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nissin Foods, said, “The inclusion reflects investors’ unwavering trust in Nissin Foods since its listing on the Main Board of SEHK in December 2017. Being a constituent of the HSCI, HSHKI and other Indexes will enable Mainland-based investors to trade directly in the securities of the Company via the Stock Connect scheme. This demonstrsates the capital market’s recognition of the Group’s performance and business outlook. We believe this inclusion will help further expand our shareholder base and increase trading liquidity of the Group, resulting in realisation of the value of investment in the Group and enhancement of the Group’s reputation in the capital market.”

Nissin Foods Company Limited (The “Group”; Stock code: 1475) is a renowned food company in Hong Kong and the PRC with a diversified portfolio of well-known and highly popular brands and the largest instant noodle company in Hong Kong. The Group officially established its presence in Hong Kong in 1984. The Group primarily manufactures and sells instant noodles, frozen foods and other food products under its two core corporate brands, namely “NISSIN” and “DOLL” together with a diversified portfolio of iconic household premium food brands. The Group’s five flagship product brands, namely “Cup Noodles”, “Demae Iccho”, “Doll Instant Noodle”, “Doll Dim Sum” and “Fuku” are also among the most popular choices in their respective food product categories in Hong Kong. In the PRC market, the Group has introduced technology innovation through the “ECO Cup” concept into the market and primarily focuses its sales efforts in first- and second-tier cities located in the eastern and southern parts of the PRC. For more information, please visit www.nissingroup.com.hk.

