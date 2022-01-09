Nineteen killed in major fire at block of flats in New York City







At least 19 people, including nine children, died in a fire on Sunday at a Bronx block of flats, the deadliest blaze in New York City in more than three decades.Stefan Ringel, a senior adviser to Mayor Eric Adams, confirmed the death toll. He said the children killed were 16 years old or younger.Thirteen people remained hospitalised in critical condition, Ringel said. In all, more than five dozen people were hurt. Most of the victims had suffered severe smoke inhalation, fire Commissioner…







