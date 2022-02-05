Nine killed in four separate Austrian avalanches, several people still missing







Four separate avalanches have claimed the lives of at least nine snowsport enthusiasts in western Austria in the past 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

Austria’s Tyrol region, as well as Switzerland’s Alpine chain are on alarm level three, out of a scale of five, signifying elevated avalanche risk.

Rudi Mari, head of Tyrol’s avalanche warning service, said that, statistically, two-thirds of avalanches occur in these situations. “The statistical occurrences prove the danger posed by this…







Source link