Nine dead, more than 1,000 flights cancelled, power out as severe winter storms hit the United States







At least nine people died, more than 1,000 flights were cancelled and hundreds of thousands were without power in seven states on Saturday as a massive winter storm system dumped snow, freezing rain and hail from Texas to Michigan.Hurricane-force wind gusts, golf-ball-sized hail and 2 to 5 inches (5-13cm) of snow fell on Friday night and early Saturday as storms pushed from Texas through the Southeast and Great Lakes into Maine, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.More snow with…







Source link