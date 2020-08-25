Nikki Haley: “America Is Not A Racist Country” Because, Growing Up, We “Faced Discrimination”





What is it with today’s Republicans?

Apparently, Trump isn’t the only one able to contradict himself in the same sentence. Consistency of thought just isn’t a feature of today’s GOP. The belief must be that people won’t notice obvious contradictions.

Take Nikki Haley during last night’s Republican National Convention speech. She basically said America is not a racist country because growing up as the daughter of an Indian family in South Carolina, she experienced discrimination.

Here are Haley’s actual words:

There is one more important area where our president is right. He knows that political correctness and cancel culture are dangerous, and just plain wrong. In much of the Democratic Party, it’s now fashionable to say that America is racist. That is a lie. America is not a racist country.

This is personal for me. I am the proud daughter of Indian immigrants. They came to America and settled in a small southern town. My father wore a turban. My mother wore a sari. I was a brown girl in a Black and white world. We faced discrimination and hardship, but my parents never gave into grievance and hate.

Fine, her parents never gave into “grievance and hate” but they obviously faced discrimination none the less.

Speaking in Trumpian contradictions appears to be an acceptable mode of speech among Republicans these days.

But kudos to Haley. At the very least, she did not contradict herself in the same sentence. It took her seven sentences to do so.

Photo |msn.com





Source link