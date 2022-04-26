Nicole Kidman in a dress with feathers at the premiere of the film







Nicole Kidman made a moving remark with her latest look. The “Big Little Lies” star, along with her husband Keith Urban, attended the premiere of her latest film, “The Northman,” in Los Angeles, where she wore a stunning and colorful look. The event also hosted celebrities such as Anya Taylor Joy, Robert Eggers, and Alexander Skarsgard.

Nicole Kidman was in typical fashion at the premiere of The Northman in Los Angeles, dressed in a chic dress next to her husband, Keith Urban.

The premiere of The Northman has taken place, and one of its stars, Nicole Kidman, outshines everyone! The 54-year-old star looked as stunning as ever when she hit the red carpet in a pale green long-sleeved dress with a black stand-up collar and stunning pink ruffles on the sleeves. The dress was also adorned with pink floral embellishments towards the hem. The Nine Complete Strangers actress completed the look with black strappy heels and a silver clutch, styling her strawberry-blonde locks in a low, messy bun.

Nicole was also joined by her husband, Australian-American musician Keith Urban. She snuggled up to her husband on the red carpet, who looked just as stunning in an all-black suit.

Robert Eggers’ film, which follows his other two horror drama films, The Witch and The Lighthouse, hits theaters on April 22. In addition to directing the movie in the style of Hamlet, Eggers also co-wrote the screenplay with Icelandic poet and writer Sion.

Eggers’ previous films have been critically acclaimed, with The Lighthouse, which stars Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe, winning Best Cinematography at the 92nd Academy Awards. All in all, movie fans have plenty to get excited about at the premiere of The Northman, which promises to be epic in scope.









