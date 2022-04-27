Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s baby name revealed







According to her birth certification acquired by TMZ, Malti was in San Diego, California, born after 8 pm. January 15. The reason behind the name has not yet been announced. Still, according to several baby name sites, Maniker traditionally represents a small scented flower or moonlight. It is often used in Hindi language and Indian cultures.

Jonas, 29, and Chopra, 39, announced the exciting news of their baby’s birth in January. “We are very happy to confirm that we have adopted a child from a surrogate mother. We respectfully ask for privacy at this special time as our focus is on our family. Thank you so much ,” the couple said in a joint statement posted on social media. Previously, Priyanka said that the family is very important to her: “This is something that I definitely want to do, and I hope that when it is the will of God, at the right, right time, it will happen.

Chopra and Jonas tied the knot in 2018 in India. The wedding was attended by over 250 of their closest friends and family, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The celebration beautifully combined the traditions of Indian and American cultures.

It softened my heart. The actress later said that the occasion of having two big weddings in India with our close family and friends was incredibly special. It was incredible to find resemblances between our thoughts and find a way to link them in a noble and significant way.







