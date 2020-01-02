close
Nick Gordon, who was found liable for death of Whitney Houston’s daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, dies at 30

Nick Gordon, who was found liable in the death of his ex-partner Bobbi Kristina Brown, has died. He was 30.Gordon’s lawyer Joe Habachy did not give a cause of death or say where it occurred. But he said in a statement: “It’s been truly heartbreaking to have witnessed first hand the total devastation that drug addiction has wreaked upon a group of young friends, all of whom were loved and had immense potential.”Gordon’s death comes nearly five years after Brown, the daughter of singers Whitney…



