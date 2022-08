NFI to Deploy Boston Dynamics’ Stretch Robot in $10 Million Deal





NFI, a leading supply chain solutions provider, today announced it has signed a $10 million agreement to deploy Boston Dynamics’ newest robot, Stretch, across its U.S. warehousing operations.

(PRWeb August 31, 2022)

