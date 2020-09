NFI Recognized as a Leader in Transportation Safety by California…





NFI, a leading supply chain solutions provider, was recently recognized for its 2019 safety efforts within its dedicated and drayage fleet by the California Trucking Association (CTA).

(PRWeb September 18, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/nfi_recognized_as_a_leader_in_transportation_safety_by_california_trucking_association/prweb17401504.htm





