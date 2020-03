Newt Gingrich: Coronavirus battle 'like being in a war,' Americans must call lawmakers to stop the 'pork'





… and Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich has told his fellow … worrying about such things.

Gingrich claimed to Levin that the … other provisions in the legislation.

Gingrich told Levin that, overall, … disease came from China," Gingrich added. "This is …







Source link