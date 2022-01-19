New Zealand ships take relief supplies to tsunami-hit Tonga as island tries to remain Covid-free

Two New Zealand navy vessels carrying water and other supplies will arrive in Tonga on Friday, the first international aid to reach the Pacific island nation reeling from a volcanic eruption and tsunami.Hundreds of homes in Tonga’s smaller outer islands have been destroyed, and at least three people were killed after Saturday’s huge eruption triggered tsunami waves, which rolled over the islands causing what the government has called “an unprecedented disaster”.With communications badly…
