New York Jews scared, defiant as mayor decries anti-Semitism ‘crisis’ across the US







Police, state troopers and civilian volunteers stood guard at a Hasidic synagogue in Brooklyn on Monday as Orthodox Jews marked the end of Hanukkah under heightened security following a spate of attacks.Worshippers expressed a mixture of fear and defiance, rushing into the Chabad Lubavitch World Headquarters in Crown Heights two days after a stabbing spree at a rabbi’s house wounded five people.“Anti-Semitism has never been so bad. It’s becoming more and more of an issue. It’s crazy,” said 23…







Source link